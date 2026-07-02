Sensory Craft: Lint Roller Painting

Join us for Sensory Craft Time, a welcoming and accessible art session designed especially for adults with mental, behavioral, or physical disabilities. This month, unleash your creativity as we make unique art using lint rollers, assorted materials, and vibrant acrylic paints. All are welcome, but please note this session is structured for adults with disabilities. Two sessions are offered each month—register for just one. Come create, connect, and have fun in a supportive environment! (ages 18+)

Accessibility: The library makes every effort to ensure our programs can be enjoyed by all. If you have any concerns about accessibility or need to request specific accommodations, please contact the library.