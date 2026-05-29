Sensory Craft: Alcohol Ink Coasters

Join us for Sensory Craft Time, a welcoming and accessible crafting session designed especially for adults with mental, behavioral, or physical disabilities. This month, unleash your creativity as we decorate tile coasters with vibrant alcohol inks! All materials are provided, and no experience is necessary. Two sessions are offered each month—please register for only one. Everyone is welcome! (ages 18+)

Accessibility: The library makes every effort to ensure our programs can be enjoyed by all. If you have any concerns about accessibility or need to request specific accommodations, please contact the library.

This event is supported by the Institute of Museum and Library Services under the provisions of the Library Services and Technology Act as administered by the Missouri State Library, a division of the Office of the Secretary of State.