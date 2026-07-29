SEMO Women’s Basketball will host an Open Practice on August 12.

This free event will allow SEMO fans to catch a sneak peek of the upcoming season and meet the team. Donuts and coffee will be provided, and registration is required.

The SEMO Women’s Basketball Open Practice will take place on Wednesday, August 12, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Show Me Center.

To RSVP, visit SEMO Women's Basketball Open Practice.