© 2026 KRCU Public Radio
90.9 Cape Girardeau | 88.9-HD Ste. Genevieve | 88.7 Poplar Bluff
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Scout Hall: Matt “The Rattlesnake” Lesch - Broadway Blues

Scout Hall: Matt “The Rattlesnake” Lesch - Broadway Blues

Scout Hall presents Matt “The Rattlesnake” Lesch at its next “Broadway Blues” event.

Born in 1997 in St. Louis Missouri, Matt “The Rattlesnake” Lesch started playing guitar at the age of 11. By the age of 12, he took a serious interest in blues and started studying the masters such as Albert King, B.B. King, Freddie King, Buddy Guy, Robert Johnson, Muddy Waters and Howlin’ Wolf.

Scout Hall
Seated ($15.00 ADV /$18.00 Day of Show)
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Fri, 10 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Scout Hall
573-388-3469
https://www.thescouthall.com/
Scout Hall
420 Broadway
Cape Girardeau, Missouri 63701
573-388-3469
jeff@thescout.io
https://www.thescouthall.com/