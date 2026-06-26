Scout Hall: Matt “The Rattlesnake” Lesch - Broadway Blues
Scout Hall: Matt “The Rattlesnake” Lesch - Broadway Blues
Scout Hall presents Matt “The Rattlesnake” Lesch at its next “Broadway Blues” event.
Born in 1997 in St. Louis Missouri, Matt “The Rattlesnake” Lesch started playing guitar at the age of 11. By the age of 12, he took a serious interest in blues and started studying the masters such as Albert King, B.B. King, Freddie King, Buddy Guy, Robert Johnson, Muddy Waters and Howlin’ Wolf.
Scout Hall
Seated ($15.00 ADV /$18.00 Day of Show)
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Fri, 10 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Scout Hall
573-388-3469
Scout Hall
420 BroadwayCape Girardeau, Missouri 63701
573-388-3469
jeff@thescout.io