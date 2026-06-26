Scout Hall: Matt “The Rattlesnake” Lesch - Broadway Blues

Scout Hall presents Matt “The Rattlesnake” Lesch at its next “Broadway Blues” event.

Born in 1997 in St. Louis Missouri, Matt “The Rattlesnake” Lesch started playing guitar at the age of 11. By the age of 12, he took a serious interest in blues and started studying the masters such as Albert King, B.B. King, Freddie King, Buddy Guy, Robert Johnson, Muddy Waters and Howlin’ Wolf.