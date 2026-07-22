Riverside Virtual Book Club
Riverside Virtual Book Club
This month we’ll share book recommendations. Share what you’ve been reading or suggest books that you’d like to discuss at a future book club. Program for ages 18+. To receive a Zoom invitation, contact Eunice at 573-243-8141 or eschlichting@rrlmo.org
Riverside Regional Library
07:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Mon, 24 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Riverside Regional Library
(573) 243-8141
eschlichting@rrlmo.org
Riverside Regional Library
1997 E. Jackson Blvd.Jackson, Missouri 63755
(573) 243-8141
eschlichting@rrlmo.org