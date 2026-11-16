Riverside Virtual Book Club
Riverside Virtual Book Club
This month we’ll get in the Christmas spirit by reading and discussing “The Twelve Dogs of Christmas” by Susan Wiggs. Program for ages 18+. To receive a Zoom invitation, contact Eunice at 573-243-8141 or eschlichting@rrlmo.org
Riverside Regional Library
07:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Mon, 28 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Riverside Regional Library
(573) 243-8141
eschlichting@rrlmo.org
Riverside Regional Library
1997 E. Jackson Blvd.Jackson, Missouri 63755
(573) 243-8141
eschlichting@rrlmo.org