Riverside Regional Library YA Book Club - Perryville
Riverside Regional Library YA Book Club - Perryville
We are reading “The Night Circus” by Erin Morgenstern. A mysterious circus that only opens at night and two fierce magicians competing against each other: only one can be left standing...while falling headfirst in love...what will become of their fate?
For ages 16+ at the Perryville Branch.
Riverside Regional Library, Perryville
03:30 PM - 04:30 PM on Tue, 27 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Riverside Regional Library
(573) 243-8141
eschlichting@rrlmo.org
Riverside Regional Library, Perryville
800 City Park DrivePerryville, Missouri 63775
5735476508
eschlichting@rrlmo.org