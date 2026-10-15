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Riverside Regional Library Toy Swap

Riverside Regional Library Toy Swap

Join us for our second annual Toy Swap! Clean out your closets before the holidays and donate your gently used toys and books to our toy swap! Find nice, free toys to bring home for your family or friends. Bringing something is NOT necessary. We encourage you to donate ahead of time and “shop” the day of the event.

Recommended for adults, but children are welcome. For all ages at the Main Branch, Jackson.

Riverside Regional Library
09:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 21 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Riverside Regional Library
(573) 243-8141
eschlichting@rrlmo.org
http://www.riversideregionallibrary.org
Riverside Regional Library
1997 E. Jackson Blvd.
Jackson, Missouri 63755
(573) 243-8141
eschlichting@rrlmo.org
http://www.riversideregionallibrary.org