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Riverside Regional Library: Read to a Therapy Dog

Riverside Regional Library: Read to a Therapy Dog

Reading to a therapy dog boosts confidence, calms the reader, and makes literacy fun! Register for a ten-minute time slot by calling 573-243-8141 or visiting the Main Branch in Jackson. For ages 5+.

Riverside Regional Library
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Mon, 13 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Riverside Regional Library
(573) 243-8141
eschlichting@rrlmo.org
http://www.riversideregionallibrary.org
Riverside Regional Library
1997 E. Jackson Blvd.
Jackson, Missouri 63755
(573) 243-8141
eschlichting@rrlmo.org
http://www.riversideregionallibrary.org