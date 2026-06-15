Riverside Regional Library: Read to a Therapy Dog
Riverside Regional Library: Read to a Therapy Dog
Reading to a therapy dog boosts confidence, calms the reader, and makes literacy fun! Register for a ten-minute time slot by calling 573-243-8141 or visiting the Main Branch in Jackson. For ages 5+.
Riverside Regional Library
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Mon, 13 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Riverside Regional Library
(573) 243-8141
eschlichting@rrlmo.org
Riverside Regional Library
1997 E. Jackson Blvd.Jackson, Missouri 63755
(573) 243-8141
eschlichting@rrlmo.org