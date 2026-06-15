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Riverside Regional Library: Elementary Book Club

Riverside Regional Library: Elementary Book Club

Join us to read an advanced picture book together, discuss it, then do enriching activities related to the story. This will be a fun club for improving literacy, encouraging read-aloud confidence, and making friends. For ages 5-7 at the Main Branch, Jackson.

Riverside Regional Library
01:00 PM - 02:00 PM on Wed, 1 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Riverside Regional Library
(573) 243-8141
eschlichting@rrlmo.org
http://www.riversideregionallibrary.org
Riverside Regional Library
1997 E. Jackson Blvd.
Jackson, Missouri 63755
(573) 243-8141
eschlichting@rrlmo.org
http://www.riversideregionallibrary.org