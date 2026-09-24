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Riverside Regional Library Book Club - Perryville

Diverse group of friends discussing a book in library. Directly above.

Riverside Regional Library Book Club - Perryville

Pick up a copy of “The Book of Unknown Americans” by Christina Henríquez, and discuss the plot, the characters, and the moral message of the book.

For ages 18+ at Riverside Regional Library, Perryville Branch.

Riverside Regional Library, Perryville
02:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Mon, 26 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Riverside Regional Library
(573) 243-8141
eschlichting@rrlmo.org
http://www.riversideregionallibrary.org
Riverside Regional Library, Perryville
800 City Park Drive
Perryville, Missouri 63775
5735476508
eschlichting@rrlmo.org
http://www.riversideregionallibrary.org