Riverside Regional Library Book Club - Perryville
Riverside Regional Library Book Club - Perryville
Pick up a copy of “The Book of Unknown Americans” by Christina Henríquez, and discuss the plot, the characters, and the moral message of the book.
For ages 18+ at Riverside Regional Library, Perryville Branch.
Riverside Regional Library, Perryville
02:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Mon, 26 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Riverside Regional Library
(573) 243-8141
eschlichting@rrlmo.org
Riverside Regional Library, Perryville
800 City Park DrivePerryville, Missouri 63775
5735476508
eschlichting@rrlmo.org