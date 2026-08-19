Riverside Juvenile Book Club
Riverside Juvenile Book Club
Meet with us in September to talk about our book and do activities! Reading the book is not required, but copies are available at the Main Branch for checkout. For ages 8-12 at the Main Branch, Jackson.
Riverside Regional Library
05:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Mon, 28 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Riverside Regional Library
(573) 243-8141
eschlichting@rrlmo.org
Artist Group Info
eschlichting@rrlmo.org
Riverside Regional Library
1997 E. Jackson Blvd.Jackson, Missouri 63755
(573) 243-8141
eschlichting@rrlmo.org