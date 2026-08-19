© 2026 KRCU Public Radio
90.9 Cape Girardeau | 88.9-HD Ste. Genevieve | 88.7 Poplar Bluff
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Riverside Book Discussion - Oran

Diverse group of friends discussing a book in library. Directly above.

Riverside Book Discussion - Oran

Love to read and share your thoughts about books? Then join other book lovers to discuss this month’s selection. Check with branch for details. For ages 18+ at the Oran Branch.

Riverside Regional Library, Oran
01:30 PM - 02:30 PM on Mon, 21 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Riverside Regional Library
(573) 243-8141
eschlichting@rrlmo.org
http://www.riversideregionallibrary.org
Riverside Regional Library, Oran
120 Mountain Street
Oran, Missouri 63771
5732623745
eschlichting@rrlmo.org
http://www.riversideregionallibrary.org