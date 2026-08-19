© 2026 KRCU Public Radio
90.9 Cape Girardeau | 88.9-HD Ste. Genevieve | 88.7 Poplar Bluff
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Riverside Book Club - Scott City

Diverse group of friends discussing a book in library. Directly above.

Riverside Book Club - Scott City

Join us for a great book discussion. Check with branch staff for the month’s book selection. For ages 18+ at the Scott City Branch.

Riverside Regional Library, Scott City
03:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Tue, 22 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Riverside Regional Library
(573) 243-8141
eschlichting@rrlmo.org
http://www.riversideregionallibrary.org

Artist Group Info

eschlichting@rrlmo.org
Riverside Regional Library, Scott City
2108 Main Street
Scott City, Missouri 63780
5732642413
eschlichting@rrlmo.org
http://www.riversideregionallibrary.org