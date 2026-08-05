Join us for another exciting puzzle swap! Drop off your gently used puzzles (with all pieces included) at the library during business hours from August 22nd - 28th and receive 1 token for each puzzle you bring in. Bring your tokens to the library on August 23rd from 2-4 p.m. to turn in your tokens for new-to-you puzzles brought in by other members of the community! (all ages)

Accessibility: The library makes every effort to ensure our programs can be enjoyed by all. If you have any concerns about accessibility or need to request specific accommodations, please contact the library.