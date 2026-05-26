Preschool Storytime
Preschool Storytime
Build reading readiness and kindergarten readiness skills with our Preschool Storytime program! This fun and educational program features longer books that are accompanied by a variety of activities, including flannel boards, dramatics, and songs.
(Ages 3-5)
This program is designed for children and accompanying adults. Please plan to attend and be engaged with your child for this program. Drop-offs will not be permitted.
Cape Girardeau Public Library
Every week through Jul 21, 2026.
Tuesday: 11:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Tuesday: 11:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Cape Girardeau Public Library
711 N Clark StreetCape Girardeau, Missouri
(573) 334-5279