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Preschool Storytime

Preschool Storytime

Build reading readiness and kindergarten readiness skills with our Preschool Storytime program! This fun and educational program features longer books that are accompanied by a variety of activities, including flannel boards, dramatics, and songs.

(Ages 3-5)

This program is designed for children and accompanying adults. Please plan to attend and be engaged with your child for this program. Drop-offs will not be permitted.

Cape Girardeau Public Library
Every week through Jul 21, 2026.
Tuesday: 11:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Get Tickets
Cape Girardeau Public Library
711 N Clark Street
Cape Girardeau, Missouri
(573) 334-5279
http://www.capelibrary.org