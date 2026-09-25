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Old Town Cape's 2nd Annual Farm to Table

Old Town Cape's 2nd Annual Farm to Table

Old Town Cape is so excited to announce this year’s second annual Farm to Table fundraiser! Revivify is our annual fundraiser with a four-course dinner, cooked by 8 downtown chefs with ingredients being largely supplied by farmers market vendors. You can expect outdoor dining on Spanish Street with music, food, drinks, and silent auction.

N. Spanish St
$100
03:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Sun, 11 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Old Town Cape
(573) 334-8085
https://www.downtowncapegirardeau.com/
N. Spanish St
N. Spanish St Cape
Cape Girardeau, Missouri 63701
alixgasser@oldtowncape.org