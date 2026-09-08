Notre Dame Regional High School Activity Week

Notre Dame Regional High School’s annual Activity Week kicks off on September 18! Activity Week helps raise operating funds for the high school and is a long-standing tradition of fundraising competition among class levels.

Raffles, trash bags, butter braids, Imo’s Pizza, exclusive apparel and more will be sold throughout the week. Order directly from a Notre Dame student or make a purchase online at www.notredamehighschool.org/activityweek beginning September 18.

The annual Activity Week dinners, held at Notre Dame Regional High School, are scheduled for September 21 through September 24. Public dinners will be served from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. (or until sold out!) with dine in, carry out, or curbside options. Pricing for all dinners is $15 per meal.

Monday, September 21: Senior Class Dinner

Pork Steak, Baked Potato, Slaw, Lambert's Roll & Dessert

Tuesday, September 22: Sophomore Class Dinner

Chicken 'n Dumplings, Corn, Mashed Potatoes, Lambert's Roll & Dessert

Wednesday, September 23: Junior Class Dinner

Kettle Beef, Green Beans, Mashed Potatoes, Lambert's Roll & Dessert

Thursday, September 24: Freshman Class Dinner

Fried Chicken, Cheesy Potatoes, Baked Beans, Lambert's Roll & Dessert

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:

Notre Dame Regional High School

(573) 335- 6772