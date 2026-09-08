Notre Dame Regional High School Activity Week
Notre Dame Regional High School Activity Week
Notre Dame Regional High School’s annual Activity Week kicks off on September 18! Activity Week helps raise operating funds for the high school and is a long-standing tradition of fundraising competition among class levels.
Raffles, trash bags, butter braids, Imo’s Pizza, exclusive apparel and more will be sold throughout the week. Order directly from a Notre Dame student or make a purchase online at www.notredamehighschool.org/activityweek beginning September 18.
The annual Activity Week dinners, held at Notre Dame Regional High School, are scheduled for September 21 through September 24. Public dinners will be served from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. (or until sold out!) with dine in, carry out, or curbside options. Pricing for all dinners is $15 per meal.
Monday, September 21: Senior Class Dinner
Pork Steak, Baked Potato, Slaw, Lambert's Roll & Dessert
Tuesday, September 22: Sophomore Class Dinner
Chicken 'n Dumplings, Corn, Mashed Potatoes, Lambert's Roll & Dessert
Wednesday, September 23: Junior Class Dinner
Kettle Beef, Green Beans, Mashed Potatoes, Lambert's Roll & Dessert
Thursday, September 24: Freshman Class Dinner
Fried Chicken, Cheesy Potatoes, Baked Beans, Lambert's Roll & Dessert
FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:
Notre Dame Regional High School
(573) 335- 6772