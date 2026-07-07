State Ornithologist Kristen Heath-Acre will provide a program about "Missouri Birds that Cross the Borders."

About half of birds that breed in Missouri leave the state each season. She will discuss a partnership that was developed to track where these birds overwinter and how resources are targeted to help provide good habitat for these birds in their winter homes.

She will also discuss the success of re-introducing the Brown-Headed Nuthatch to restored pine forests in Missouri.

