Memorial Day Weekend at Fort D Historic Site

Make historic Fort D your destination on Memorial Day Weekend. First observed after the end of the Civil War, Memorial Day honors the memory of U.S. soldiers who have died in military service. Local re-enactors will honor the memory of veterans past and present. May is also Historic Preservation Month, and Fort D is an early 20th century example of citizens seeking to preserve the past. The 1861 Woodruff cannon will be fired on Memorial Day. Admission is free.