MDC: Birds in Color: The Painted Bunting

The Missouri Department of Conservation will host Birds in Color: The Painted Bunting on July 23.

This class on the painted bunting, a beautiful migratory bird native to southern Missouri, will cover how to identify the species based on appearance and call, its habitats and conservation status. The class will conclude with instruction on how to draw this colorful bird using oil pastels. No experience is necessary, and all materials will be provided.

Birds in Color: The Painted Bunting will take place on Thursday, July 23, from 2-4:30 p.m. at the Mingo National Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center in Puxico.

To register, visit Events | Missouri Department of Conservation