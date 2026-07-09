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MDC: Birds in Color: The Painted Bunting

MDC: Birds in Color: The Painted Bunting

The Missouri Department of Conservation will host Birds in Color: The Painted Bunting on July 23.

This class on the painted bunting, a beautiful migratory bird native to southern Missouri, will cover how to identify the species based on appearance and call, its habitats and conservation status. The class will conclude with instruction on how to draw this colorful bird using oil pastels. No experience is necessary, and all materials will be provided.

Birds in Color: The Painted Bunting will take place on Thursday, July 23, from 2-4:30 p.m. at the Mingo National Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center in Puxico.

To register, visit Events | Missouri Department of Conservation

Mingo National Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center
Free
02:00 PM - 04:30 PM on Thu, 23 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Missouri Department of Conservation
(573) 290-5218
https://mdc.mo.gov
Mingo National Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center
24279 State Hwy 51
Puxico, Missouri 63960
573-222-3589
https://www.fws.gov/refuge/mingo