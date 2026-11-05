Join us for the St. Patrick's "March through Cape" Charity Bar Crawl on Saturday, March 6, from 1-6 PM. The "ticket" for the event is the March through Cape sweatshirt. You can pick which nonprofit you want to support, part of your sweatshirt purchase gets donated to the nonprofit of your choice.

Charity Partners: Cape Girardeau Public Schools Foundation, Mac's Mission, Safe House of Southeast Missouri, Southeast Missouri Food Bank

Crawl Stops: Spectrum Record Lounge, MURMUR Tapas Bar, Rude Dog Pub, The Library

For more information, visit March Through Cape Charity Bar Crawl | Facebook

