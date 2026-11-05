March through Cape Charity Bar Crawl
March through Cape Charity Bar Crawl
Join us for the St. Patrick's "March through Cape" Charity Bar Crawl on Saturday, March 6, from 1-6 PM. The "ticket" for the event is the March through Cape sweatshirt. You can pick which nonprofit you want to support, part of your sweatshirt purchase gets donated to the nonprofit of your choice.
Charity Partners: Cape Girardeau Public Schools Foundation, Mac's Mission, Safe House of Southeast Missouri, Southeast Missouri Food Bank
Crawl Stops: Spectrum Record Lounge, MURMUR Tapas Bar, Rude Dog Pub, The Library
For more information, visit March Through Cape Charity Bar Crawl | Facebook
Downtown Cape Girardeau
01:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sat, 6 Mar 2027
Downtown Cape Girardeau