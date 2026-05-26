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Mad Science at Riverside - Altenburg

Mad Science at Riverside - Altenburg

“Unearth the Sounds of Science” will demonstrate sound and energy with the “dinosaur-in-a-can” experiment, kid-created thunderstorm, and more. This program makes science come alive by involving the audience, explaining concepts on a level that many ages can understand, and sparking curiosity.

For all ages at Altenburg Branch.

Riverside Regional Library, Altenburg
03:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Thu, 4 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Riverside Regional Library
(573) 243-8141
eschlichting@rrlmo.org
http://www.riversideregionallibrary.org

Artist Group Info

eschlichting@rrlmo.org
Riverside Regional Library
Riverside Regional Library, Altenburg
66 Poplar Street
Altenburg, Missouri 63732
5738245267
eschlichting@rrlmo.org
http://www.riversideregionallibrary.org