Mad Science at Riverside - Altenburg
Mad Science at Riverside - Altenburg
“Unearth the Sounds of Science” will demonstrate sound and energy with the “dinosaur-in-a-can” experiment, kid-created thunderstorm, and more. This program makes science come alive by involving the audience, explaining concepts on a level that many ages can understand, and sparking curiosity.
For all ages at Altenburg Branch.
Riverside Regional Library, Altenburg
03:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Thu, 4 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Riverside Regional Library
(573) 243-8141
eschlichting@rrlmo.org
Artist Group Info
eschlichting@rrlmo.org
Riverside Regional Library, Altenburg
66 Poplar StreetAltenburg, Missouri 63732
5738245267
eschlichting@rrlmo.org