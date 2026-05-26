Mad Science at Oran Elementary
Mad Science at Oran Elementary
Mad Science’s “Unearth the Sounds of Science” will demonstrate sound and energy with the “dinosaur-in-a-can” experiment, kid-created thunderstorm, and more. This program makes science come alive by involving the audience, explaining concepts on a level that many ages can understand, and sparking curiosity.
For all ages at Oran Elementary School, 310 Church Street, Oran.
Oran Elementary School
09:30 AM - 10:30 AM on Wed, 3 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Riverside Regional Library
(573) 243-8141
eschlichting@rrlmo.org
Oran Elementary School
310 Church StreetOran, Missouri 63771
5732623745
eschlichting@rrlmo.org