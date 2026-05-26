Mad Science at Kelly Elementary School
Mad Science at Kelly Elementary School
“Unearth the Sounds of Science” will demonstrate sound and energy with the “dinosaur-in-a-can” experiment, kid-created thunderstorm, and more. This program makes science come alive by involving the audience, explaining concepts on a level that many ages can understand, and sparking curiosity.
For all ages at Kelly Elementary School, 4035 MO Highway 77, Benton.
Kelly Elementary School
12:00 PM - 01:00 PM on Wed, 3 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Riverside Regional Library
(573) 243-8141
eschlichting@rrlmo.org
Kelly Elementary School
4035 MO Highway 77Benton, Missouri 63736
5735453581
eschlichting@rrlmo.org