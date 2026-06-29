Live Music Fundraiser at Stars and Stripes National Museum

The Stars and Stripes National Museum and Library is thrilled to announce a special evening of history, harmony, and community support. Join us on Friday, July 10, 2026, for "Preserving the Past, Rocking the Present," a unique fundraising concert held in the museum's air-conditioned WWII Room.

This unforgettable night celebrates our mission of preserving our nation's military journalism heritage while showcasing incredible regional talent. Guests will enjoy live music, complimentary refreshments, food for purchase, and full access to our museum galleries and historic exhibits throughout the evening.

Featured Musical Guests:



Strongheart : Known for their fantastic energy, classic vibes, and a dynamic live performance that is sure to energize the museum stage.

: Known for their fantastic energy, classic vibes, and a dynamic live performance that is sure to energize the museum stage. Maggie Thorn: A soulful, hometown country-style singer-songwriter celebrated for her captivating storytelling and beautiful vocals.

Date: Friday, July 10, 2026

Time: 6:00 PM

Location: Stars and Stripes National Museum and Library, 17377 Stars and Stripes Way, Bloomfield, MO

Ticket Information:

Tickets for this special evening can be purchased in advance online on our Facebook page, on our website at www.nssml.org, or at the door. We invite the community to come out, enjoy a fantastic night of entertainment, and help us continue our vital work of preserving history for future generations.

About the Stars and Stripes National Museum and Library:

The Stars and Stripes National Museum and Library is dedicated to preserving the rich history of the Stars and Stripes military newspaper and the journalists who have served our nation. Located in Bloomfield, Missouri, the museum offers educational programs, exhibits, and research opportunities that honor our military journalism heritage.