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Linoleum Prints Dabble Dayz

Linoleum Prints Dabble Dayz

Ready to get creative (and a little messy)? Join Dabble Dayz at the Cape Girardeau Public Library for an adults-only linoleum printmaking workshop! Carve your own custom design and print it onto paper or fabric using real carving tools and ink. No experience needed—all supplies are provided.

Just be ready for some hands-on fun and a little ink on your fingers.

Registration is required. Adults only, please, as this will involving using sharp tools. (ages 18+)

Cape Girardeau Public Library
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Tue, 26 May 2026
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Artist Group Info

Maxxie Decatoria
Cape Girardeau Public Library
711 N Clark Street
Cape Girardeau, Missouri
(573) 334-5279
http://www.capelibrary.org