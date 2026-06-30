Library Legends Adult TTRPG: Frozen in Time!

Embark on a thrilling role-playing adventure with us in Dungeon Crawl Classics! Whether you’re a seasoned gamer or brand new to tabletop RPGs, everyone is welcome—no experience needed and pre-made characters are available. Prefer to bring your own character? Go for it! We’ll be running short campaigns that tell a complete story arc, with new adventures starting every four weeks.

This time, your party is called to investigate mysterious lights and strange happenings at a remote northern mountain, rumored to be the site of dark magic. What begins as a simple investigation will launch you and your fellow adventurers on an epic quest—one that may even transport you to another era!

All necessary dice, including Dungeon Crawl Classics’ unique “funky dice,” will be provided. Bring your own dice, notebooks, and snacks if you like. Registration is required and signing up for one session secures your spot for the entire campaign. Join us for an unforgettable journey! (ages 18+)

Accessibility: The library makes every effort to ensure our programs can be enjoyed by all. If you have any concerns about accessibility or need to request specific accommodations, please contact the library.

Food Allergies: We cannot guarantee that food served at this program has not come into contact with tree nuts, soy, or other allergens.

This event is supported by the Institute of Museum and Library Services under the provisions of the Library Services and Technology Act as administered by the Missouri State Library, a division of the Office of the Secretary of State.