Library Legends Adult TTRPG: Dinoplex: Cataclysm

Embark on a thrilling role-playing adventure with Tuesday Night Game’s Mothership: Dinoplex Cataclysm! This summer, join fellow spacers and workers for a much-needed vacation at Dinoplex—a space station resort orbiting a planet teeming with real, resurrected dinosaurs. Enjoy attractions like the Tricera Rodeo and the Extinction Extravaganza, but beware: in true Mothership fashion, danger lurks beneath the surface of this aging, questionably managed park.

No experience is needed—pre-made characters are available, or bring your own! Dice, notebooks, and pencils are recommended but not required. Snacks are welcome. Each short campaign tells a complete story arc, with new sessions starting every four weeks. Registration is required and covers all sessions in the arc. Will you survive the Cataclysm? Sign up and find out! (ages 18+)

Accessibility: The library makes every effort to ensure our programs can be enjoyed by all. If you have any concerns about accessibility or need to request specific accommodations, please contact the library.

Food Allergies: We cannot guarantee that food served at this program has not come into contact with tree nuts, soy, or other allergens.

This event is supported by the Institute of Museum and Library Services under the provisions of the Library Services and Technology Act as administered by the Missouri State Library, a division of the Office of the Secretary of State.