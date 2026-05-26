Juvenile Book Club at Riverside - Jackson
Juvenile Book Club at Riverside - Jackson
Meet with us in June to talk about “Cryptid Hunters” by Roland Smith, then work together to make a motorized t-rex.
For ages 8-12 at the Main Branch, Jackson.
Riverside Regional Library
05:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Mon, 29 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Riverside Regional Library
(573) 243-8141
eschlichting@rrlmo.org
Riverside Regional Library
1997 E. Jackson Blvd.Jackson, Missouri 63755
(573) 243-8141
eschlichting@rrlmo.org