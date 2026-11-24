Join us for the Illustrated Story Society, our exploration of the wide world of graphic novels and comics written for older readers!

December is the time of holiday specials and crossovers, so let's take a look at comics that go a little strange with it and put properties in odd contexts this month. This month we'll be reading two shorter comics, "Godzilla's Monsterpiece Theater #1," by author and artist Tom Scioli, and all four issues of "The Muppets Noir," by author and artist Roger Langridge. (ages 18+)

Accessibility: The library makes every effort to ensure our programs can be enjoyed by all. If you have any concerns about accessibility or need to request specific accommodations, please contact the library.

Food Allergies: We cannot guarantee that food served at this program has not come into contact with tree nuts, soy, or other allergens.