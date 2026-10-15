Illustrated Story Society
Illustrated Story Society
Join us for our first Illustrated Story Society book club meeting! Explore the world of graphic novels and comics for older readers.
Our first meeting with discuss "The Summer Hikaru Died" by Mokumokuren—it's a blend of horror, mystery, and romance (?), perfect for the spooky season. Haven't read it yet? Read for free through ComicsPlus. (ages 18+)
Cape Girardeau Public Library
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Thu, 22 Oct 2026
Cape Girardeau Public Library
711 N Clark StreetCape Girardeau, Missouri
(573) 334-5279