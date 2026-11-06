Join us for the Illustrated Story Society, our exploration of the wide world of graphic novels and comics written for older readers!

During this month of meals and family get-togethers, we will be reading the graphic memoir The Joy of Snacking: A Graphic Memoir about Food, Love, and Family by author and artist Hilary Fitzgerald Campbell. (ages 18+)

Accessibility: The library makes every effort to ensure our programs can be enjoyed by all. If you have any concerns about accessibility or need to request specific accommodations, please contact the library.

Food Allergies: We cannot guarantee that food served at this program has not come into contact with tree nuts, soy, or other allergens.