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Healthy Cooking Class: Tropical Taste Escape

Healthy Cooking Class: Tropical Taste Escape

Mercy Hospital Southeast will present “Tropical Taste Escape” at its next Healthy Cooking Class on July 20.

Treat your tastebuds to the tropics. The class will explore the bright, sunny flavors of tropical fruits and ingredients like mango, pineapple, coconut, and more, as well as how these foods deliver nourishing benefits for energy, hydration, and overall wellness.

“Tropical Taste Escape” will take place Monday, July 20, from 6 to 7:15 p.m. in the demonstration kitchen at Mercy Healthpoint Fitness in Cape Girardeau. There is a small fee and registration is required.

HealthPoint Fitness
$5
06:00 PM - 07:15 PM on Mon, 20 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Mercy Hospital Southeast
(573) 334-4822
https://www.sehealth.org/
HealthPoint Fitness
2126 Independence St #1
Cape Girardeau, Missouri 63701
(573) 986-4444
https://www.sehealth.org/calendar/