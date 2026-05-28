Healthy Cooking Class: Snack Smarter—Summer Bites Made Better

Mercy Hospital Southeast will present “Snack Smarter - Summer Bites Made Better” at its next Healthy Cooking Class on June 15.

Whether you’re hitting the road, lounging by the pool, or just craving something quick between meals, snacking is in full swing! This class will cover how to build snacks that satisfy—balancing flavor, nutrition, and convenience without the sugar crash.

“Summer Bites Made Better” will take place Monday, June 15, from 6 to 7:15 p.m. in the demonstration kitchen at Mercy Healthpoint Fitness in Cape Girardeau. There is a small fee and registration is required.

To register, visit Healthy Cooking Classes - Snack Smarter: Summer Bites Made Better