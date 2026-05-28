© 2026 KRCU Public Radio
90.9 Cape Girardeau | 88.9-HD Ste. Genevieve | 88.7 Poplar Bluff
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Healthy Cooking Class: Snack Smarter—Summer Bites Made Better

Healthy Cooking Class: Snack Smarter—Summer Bites Made Better

Mercy Hospital Southeast will present “Snack Smarter - Summer Bites Made Better” at its next Healthy Cooking Class on June 15.

Whether you’re hitting the road, lounging by the pool, or just craving something quick between meals, snacking is in full swing! This class will cover how to build snacks that satisfy—balancing flavor, nutrition, and convenience without the sugar crash.

“Summer Bites Made Better” will take place Monday, June 15, from 6 to 7:15 p.m. in the demonstration kitchen at Mercy Healthpoint Fitness in Cape Girardeau. There is a small fee and registration is required.

To register, visit Healthy Cooking Classes - Snack Smarter: Summer Bites Made Better

HealthPoint Fitness
$5
06:00 PM - 07:15 PM on Mon, 15 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Mercy Hospital Southeast
(573) 334-4822
https://www.sehealth.org/
HealthPoint Fitness
2126 Independence St #1
Cape Girardeau, Missouri 63701
(573) 986-4444
https://www.sehealth.org/calendar/