© 2026 KRCU Public Radio
90.9 Cape Girardeau | 88.9-HD Ste. Genevieve | 88.7 Poplar Bluff
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Friends of the Library Fall Book Sale

Friends of the Library Fall Book Sale

Stock up your shelves (and your watchlist) at the Friends of the Library Fall Book Sale at CGPL! You’ll find everything from edge-of-your-seat reads to cozy romances and tasty cookbooks, plus DVDs, CDs, and more.

Friends Foundation members get a night of exclusive discounted pricing: 50¢ paperbacks and $1 hardcovers on Thursday. Friday and Saturday prices will be $1 paperbacks and $2 hardcovers. Any leftover materials on Sunday will be half-priced. Prices this good should probably come with a warning. Cash, checks, and cards accepted.

• Friday, August 21st: 6:00–8:00 PM
• Saturday, August 22nd: 8:00 AM–5:00 PM
• Sunday, August 23rd: 1:00–5:00 PM

P.S. Friends members get to enjoy discounted prices and first picks on Thursday, August 20th, from 6:00–8:00 PM. Not a member? Join at the door and score early access like a pro. Learn more about the Friends of the Cape Girardeau Public Library Foundation here.

Cape Girardeau Public Library
01:00 PM - 05:00 PM, every day through Aug 23, 2026.

Event Supported By

Cape Girardeau Public Library
573-334-5279
info@capelibrary.org
www.capelibrary.org
Cape Girardeau Public Library
711 N Clark Street
Cape Girardeau, Missouri
(573) 334-5279
http://www.capelibrary.org