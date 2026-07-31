Friends of the Library Fall Book Sale
Friends of the Library Fall Book Sale
Stock up your shelves (and your watchlist) at the Friends of the Library Fall Book Sale at CGPL! You’ll find everything from edge-of-your-seat reads to cozy romances and tasty cookbooks, plus DVDs, CDs, and more.
Friends Foundation members get a night of exclusive discounted pricing: 50¢ paperbacks and $1 hardcovers on Thursday. Friday and Saturday prices will be $1 paperbacks and $2 hardcovers. Any leftover materials on Sunday will be half-priced. Prices this good should probably come with a warning. Cash, checks, and cards accepted.
• Friday, August 21st: 6:00–8:00 PM
• Saturday, August 22nd: 8:00 AM–5:00 PM
• Sunday, August 23rd: 1:00–5:00 PM
P.S. Friends members get to enjoy discounted prices and first picks on Thursday, August 20th, from 6:00–8:00 PM. Not a member? Join at the door and score early access like a pro. Learn more about the Friends of the Cape Girardeau Public Library Foundation here.