Stock up your shelves (and your watchlist) at the Friends of the Library Fall Book Sale at CGPL! You’ll find everything from edge-of-your-seat reads to cozy romances and tasty cookbooks, plus DVDs, CDs, and more.

Friends Foundation members get a night of exclusive discounted pricing: 50¢ paperbacks and $1 hardcovers on Thursday. Friday and Saturday prices will be $1 paperbacks and $2 hardcovers. Any leftover materials on Sunday will be half-priced. Prices this good should probably come with a warning. Cash, checks, and cards accepted.

• Friday, August 21st: 6:00–8:00 PM

• Saturday, August 22nd: 8:00 AM–5:00 PM

• Sunday, August 23rd: 1:00–5:00 PM

P.S. Friends members get to enjoy discounted prices and first picks on Thursday, August 20th, from 6:00–8:00 PM. Not a member? Join at the door and score early access like a pro. Learn more about the Friends of the Cape Girardeau Public Library Foundation here.