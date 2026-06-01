Forensic Anthropology in Our Community
Forensic Anthropology in Our Community
The Riverside Regional Library will host “Forensic Anthropology in Our Community” on June 24.
The event, featuring Dr. Jennifer Bengtson, Professor of Anthropology at SEMO, will provide a thought-provoking program on how forensic anthropology is used to bring answers to families, support law enforcement, and help resolve long-standing mysteries in our region.
“Forensic Anthropology in Our Community” will take place on Wednesday, June 24, from 4:30-5:30 PM, at the Riverside Main Branch in Jackson.
Program is designed for adults (ages 18+); interested teenagers are encouraged to attend.
Riverside Regional Library
Free
04:30 PM - 05:30 PM on Wed, 24 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Riverside Regional Library
(573) 243-8141
eschlichting@rrlmo.org
Riverside Regional Library
1997 E. Jackson Blvd.Jackson, Missouri 63755
(573) 243-8141
eschlichting@rrlmo.org