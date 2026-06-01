The Riverside Regional Library will host “Forensic Anthropology in Our Community” on June 24.

The event, featuring Dr. Jennifer Bengtson, Professor of Anthropology at SEMO, will provide a thought-provoking program on how forensic anthropology is used to bring answers to families, support law enforcement, and help resolve long-standing mysteries in our region.

“Forensic Anthropology in Our Community” will take place on Wednesday, June 24, from 4:30-5:30 PM, at the Riverside Main Branch in Jackson.

Program is designed for adults (ages 18+); interested teenagers are encouraged to attend.