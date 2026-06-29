Estate Planning at Poplar Bluff Library

The Poplar Bluff Library will host a free estate planning class on July 16.

The class, taught by Jennifer Williams, University of Missouri Extension Engagement Specialist, will provide resources, tools and educational materials to assist with estate, farm, and business succession planning and help attendees better understand wills, trusts and power of attorney access. Registration is required.

The class will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 16, at the Poplar Bluff Library.