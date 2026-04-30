Endangered Species of the Ozarks
Endangered Species of the Ozarks
Wildlife Biologist Katherine Bouska will present a program titled, "Endangered Species of the Ozarks." Ms. Bouska will discuss the unique habitats found in the Ozarks, the flora and fauna that are of special concern, and what is being done to protect those habitats and species. The program is free and open to the public.
Farmington Public Library
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Tue, 19 May 2026
Event Supported By
East Ozarks Audubon Society
Ann at 573-705-8880
eastozarksaudubon@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Bryan Haynes
scott.mier@att.net
Farmington Public Library
101 North A StreetFarmington, Missouri 63640
(573)756-5779