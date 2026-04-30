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Endangered Species of the Ozarks

Endangered Species of the Ozarks

Wildlife Biologist Katherine Bouska will present a program titled, "Endangered Species of the Ozarks." Ms. Bouska will discuss the unique habitats found in the Ozarks, the flora and fauna that are of special concern, and what is being done to protect those habitats and species. The program is free and open to the public.

Farmington Public Library
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Tue, 19 May 2026

Event Supported By

East Ozarks Audubon Society
Ann at 573-705-8880
eastozarksaudubon@gmail.com

Artist Group Info

Bryan Haynes
scott.mier@att.net
https://www.artbybryanhaynes.com/studio/
Farmington Public Library
101 North A Street
Farmington, Missouri 63640
(573)756-5779