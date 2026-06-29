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Elvis Returns to Highway 61

Elvis Returns to Highway 61

Elvis Presley performed at the A. C. Brase Arena Building in Cape Girardeau on July 20, 1955 and Elvis impersonator Finley Watkins is bringing the full live band show to Cape Girardeau in celebration of Elvis' original visit 71 years to the day.

There will be food available beginning at 5:00 p.m. and the show kicks off at 6:00 p.m. and the event is free and all are welcome.

AC Brase Arena Building
Free
05:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Tue, 21 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Visit Cape
573-335-1631
info@visitcape.com
https://www.visitcape.com
AC Brase Arena Building
410 Kiwanis Dr
Cape Girardeau, Missouri 63701