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Elementary Book Club at Riverside Regional Library

Elementary Book Club at Riverside Regional Library

Join us to read an advanced picture book together, discuss it, then do enriching activities related to the story. This will be a fun club for improving literacy, encouraging read-aloud confidence, and making friends.

For ages 5-7 at the Main Branch, Jackson.

Riverside Regional Library
01:00 PM - 02:00 PM on Wed, 3 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Riverside Regional Library
(573) 243-8141
eschlichting@rrlmo.org
http://www.riversideregionallibrary.org

Artist Group Info

eschlichting@rrlmo.org
Riverside Regional Library
Riverside Regional Library
1997 E. Jackson Blvd.
Jackson, Missouri 63755
(573) 243-8141
eschlichting@rrlmo.org
http://www.riversideregionallibrary.org