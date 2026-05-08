Declaration Conversations

Join us for a special presentation all about the Declaration of Independence. During this presentation, you can learn about the origins of the Declaration of Independence and the events that led up to its drafting. This interactive event invites community members to read the Declaration of Independence aloud and consider the history and impact of this historic document.

This presentation was developed by Humanities Kansas, and has been used with their permission. (all ages)

Accessibility

The library makes every effort to ensure our programs can be enjoyed by all. If you have any concerns about accessibility or need to request specific accommodations, please contact the library.

Accompanying Adults

This program is designed for children and accompanying adults. Please plan to attend and be engaged with your child for this program. Drop-offs will not be permitted.

Acknowledgement

This event is supported by the Institute of Museum and Library Services under the provisions of the Library Services and Technology Act as administered by the Missouri State Library, a division of the Office of the Secretary of State.