Take on a Herculean adventure with D&D "The Cycle of Cerberus"! This 2-week campaign incorporates the classic quests, monsters, and motifs of ancient myth while injecting the personality and flavor of Dungeons and Dragons. This adventure is for anyone who wants to play D&D5e, beginner or veteran players are equally welcome to sign-up!

Sponsored by Heartland Gaming Convention, LLC. (ages 18+)

Accessibility: The library makes every effort to ensure our programs can be enjoyed by all. If you have any concerns about accessibility or need to request specific accommodations, please contact the library.

Food Allergies: We cannot guarantee that food served at this program has not come into contact with tree nuts, soy, or other allergens.