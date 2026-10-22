Crisp Museum: Gary Lucy: Retrospective
Crisp Museum: Gary Lucy: Retrospective
The Crisp Museum will host “Gary Lucy: Retrospective” now through December 5.
The exhibition will feature Lucy’s paintings of historical river scenes depicting steamboats, explorers, traders, and everyday life during westward expansion. The paintings, known for their storytelling quality, are based on Lucy’s careful research, and many recreate real events or moments from historical journals or records.
“Gary Lucy: Retrospective” will run through Saturday, December 5, at the Crisp Museum on Southeast’s River Campus.
Visitor Hours
Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Saturday, 1-4 p.m.
First Friday of the Month, 9 a.m.-8 p.m.
*The museum will be closed from noon on November 25 through November 28 for the Thanksgiving holiday.
Rosemary Berkel and Harry L. Crisp II Museum
Free
Every week through Dec 05, 2026.
Friday: 09:00 AM - 05:00 PM
Friday: 09:00 AM - 05:00 PM
Event Supported By
Rosemary Berkel and Harry L. Crisp II Museum
(573) 651-2260
museum@semo.edu
Rosemary Berkel and Harry L. Crisp II Museum
518 S. Fountain St.Cape Girardeau, Missouri 63703
(573) 651-2260
museum@semo.edu