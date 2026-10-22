Crisp Museum: Gary Lucy: Retrospective

The Crisp Museum will host “Gary Lucy: Retrospective” now through December 5.

The exhibition will feature Lucy’s paintings of historical river scenes depicting steamboats, explorers, traders, and everyday life during westward expansion. The paintings, known for their storytelling quality, are based on Lucy’s careful research, and many recreate real events or moments from historical journals or records.

“Gary Lucy: Retrospective” will run through Saturday, December 5, at the Crisp Museum on Southeast’s River Campus.

Visitor Hours

Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Saturday, 1-4 p.m.

First Friday of the Month, 9 a.m.-8 p.m.

*The museum will be closed from noon on November 25 through November 28 for the Thanksgiving holiday.

