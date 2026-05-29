Unleash your creativity at our Crafternoon: Book Bedazzling Workshop! This hands-on event invites adults of all ages to transform their favorite book covers with sparkling gems and creative flair. To join, register and email a photo of your book cover to victoria@capelibrary.org (subject: Book Bedazzling), along with which part of the cover you’d like to decorate. Bring your own book; we’ll provide the gems and supplies. Registration is required—secure your spot and let your imagination shine! (ages 18+)

Accessibility: The library makes every effort to ensure our programs can be enjoyed by all. If you have any concerns about accessibility or need to request specific accommodations, please contact the library.

This event is supported by the Institute of Museum and Library Services under the provisions of the Library Services and Technology Act as administered by the Missouri State Library, a division of the Office of the Secretary of State.