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Community Painting: 100th Anniversary of Hwy 61

Community Painting: 100th Anniversary of Hwy 61

A mural celebrating 100 years of the “Blues Highway” (Highway 61) is underway and you can add to it! Join us to participate in painting a panel for this historic mural. Anyone, any age, any ability, can participate. Local artists Barb Bailey and Aaron Horrell will be onsite to guide each painter in the process. No registration required for this event. (all ages)

Accessibility
The library makes every effort to ensure our programs can be enjoyed by all. If you have any concerns about accessibility or need to request specific accommodations, please contact the library.

Cape Girardeau Public Library
12:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 30 May 2026
Get Tickets

Artist Group Info

Barb Bailey and Aaron Horrell, The Painted Wren
https://www.facebook.com/PaintedWrenArtGallery/
Cape Girardeau Public Library
711 N Clark Street
Cape Girardeau, Missouri
(573) 334-5279
http://www.capelibrary.org