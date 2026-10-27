Christmas Open House at Bollinger Mill
Christmas Open House at Bollinger Mill
Celebrate the Christmas season at Bollinger Mill on Saturday, December 5, from 1-3 PM. The mill will be decorated for the Christmas season with festive Christmas music playing!
This event is FREE and open to the public.
Activities Include:
1–3 p.m. – Free self-guided tours of entire mill. Self-guided tours of the first floor go till 4 p.m.
1-3 p.m. – Semo Sno Cones will be selling delicious hot cocoa in the day use area.
For more information, call 573-243-4591.
Bollinger Mill State Historic Site
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 5 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Missouri State Parks
Bollinger Mill State Historic Site
113 Bollinger Mill RoadBurfordville, Missouri 63739