© 2026 KRCU Public Radio
90.9 Cape Girardeau | 88.9-HD Ste. Genevieve | 88.7 Poplar Bluff
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Christmas Open House at Bollinger Mill

Christmas Open House at Bollinger Mill

Celebrate the Christmas season at Bollinger Mill on Saturday, December 5, from 1-3 PM. The mill will be decorated for the Christmas season with festive Christmas music playing!
This event is FREE and open to the public.

Activities Include:
1–3 p.m. – Free self-guided tours of entire mill. Self-guided tours of the first floor go till 4 p.m.
1-3 p.m. – Semo Sno Cones will be selling delicious hot cocoa in the day use area.

For more information, call 573-243-4591.

Bollinger Mill State Historic Site
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 5 Dec 2026

Event Supported By

Missouri State Parks
https://mostateparks.com/
Bollinger Mill State Historic Site
113 Bollinger Mill Road
Burfordville, Missouri 63739
https://mostateparks.com/park/bollinger-mill-state-historic-site