Christmas Open House at Bollinger Mill

Celebrate the Christmas season at Bollinger Mill on Saturday, December 5, from 1-3 PM. The mill will be decorated for the Christmas season with festive Christmas music playing!

This event is FREE and open to the public.

Activities Include:

1–3 p.m. – Free self-guided tours of entire mill. Self-guided tours of the first floor go till 4 p.m.

1-3 p.m. – Semo Sno Cones will be selling delicious hot cocoa in the day use area.

For more information, call 573-243-4591.