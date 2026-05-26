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Chess Club

Chess Club

Love chess or want to sharpen your skills? Join our Chess Club, open to all adults interested in the game—whether you’re a beginner or a seasoned player. Meet fellow enthusiasts, enjoy friendly matches, and improve your strategy in a relaxed setting. Drop in anytime; no registration needed. We meet in the Genealogy Room in Adult Services. Come make your next move! (ages 18+)

Accessibility: The library makes every effort to ensure our programs can be enjoyed by all. If you have any concerns about accessibility or need to request specific accommodations, please contact the library.

This event is supported by the Institute of Museum and Library Services under the provisions of the Library Services and Technology Act as administered by the Missouri State Library, a division of the Office of the Secretary of State.

Cape Girardeau Public Library
Every week through Jul 29, 2026.
Wednesday: 06:30 PM - 08:00 PM
Get Tickets
Cape Girardeau Public Library
711 N Clark Street
Cape Girardeau, Missouri
(573) 334-5279
http://www.capelibrary.org