Chess Club
Chess Club
Looking to compete against other chess players? Join our Chess Club, a great way to learn strategy, connect with others, and enjoy chess! This club is designed for adults who are interested in or have experience playing chess. Chess Club is held in the Genealogy Room in Adult Services. (Ages 18+)
Registration is required.
Cape Girardeau Public Library
Every week through May 27, 2026.
Wednesday: 06:30 PM - 08:00 PM
Wednesday: 06:30 PM - 08:00 PM
Cape Girardeau Public Library
711 N Clark StreetCape Girardeau, Missouri
(573) 334-5279