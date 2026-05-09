Celebration 250 - MO! From Colonies to Cape Girardeau

Join us as we celebrate America 250!! This is a FREE outdoor event!

Event Line Up:

An Update on The American Dream - Dr. Joel Rhodes

U.S. Black Soldiers Reenactment - Calvin Osborne & Anthony Jones

Report from Philadelphia 1776 - Dr. Arthur Mattingly

Shady Grove - Marybeth Niederkorn

American Revolutionary War Roots - Dr. Bill Eddleman

Roots of America music performance - James Linden Hogg

Display of Flags - Sons of the American Revolution

Vendors/Guest participants include:

Food trucks

Batch drinks

Local Historic groups

Local Civic groups

Artists

Merchandise

& The Liberty Belles!!!!

Celebration 250 - MO! welcomes everyone to this community event, rain or shine. Along with these great performances, we will provide tents, seating & options for food/drink for purchase. There will also be information on various local groups that serve our community, as well as merchandise for purchase. You are welcome to bring a lawn chair, cooler, or anything else that may help you enjoy this free outdoor event.

Please, NO pets or firearms.

This showcase is offered as part of the Kellerman Foundation grant award by the Missouri Humanities Council, titled, “From Colonies to Cape Girardeau: 250 Years of Independence,” aka Celebration 250 - MO! We are excited to conclude our sharing of Missouri’s contribution towards the pursuit of life, liberty, & happiness.

Thank you for supporting our commitment to the history, preservation, and legacy of our communities!