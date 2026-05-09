Celebration 250 - MO! From Colonies to Cape Girardeau
Celebration 250 - MO! From Colonies to Cape Girardeau
Join us as we celebrate America 250!! This is a FREE outdoor event!
Event Line Up:
An Update on The American Dream - Dr. Joel Rhodes
U.S. Black Soldiers Reenactment - Calvin Osborne & Anthony Jones
Report from Philadelphia 1776 - Dr. Arthur Mattingly
Shady Grove - Marybeth Niederkorn
American Revolutionary War Roots - Dr. Bill Eddleman
Roots of America music performance - James Linden Hogg
Display of Flags - Sons of the American Revolution
Vendors/Guest participants include:
Food trucks
Batch drinks
Local Historic groups
Local Civic groups
Artists
Merchandise
& The Liberty Belles!!!!
Celebration 250 - MO! welcomes everyone to this community event, rain or shine. Along with these great performances, we will provide tents, seating & options for food/drink for purchase. There will also be information on various local groups that serve our community, as well as merchandise for purchase. You are welcome to bring a lawn chair, cooler, or anything else that may help you enjoy this free outdoor event.
Please, NO pets or firearms.
This showcase is offered as part of the Kellerman Foundation grant award by the Missouri Humanities Council, titled, “From Colonies to Cape Girardeau: 250 Years of Independence,” aka Celebration 250 - MO! We are excited to conclude our sharing of Missouri’s contribution towards the pursuit of life, liberty, & happiness.
Thank you for supporting our commitment to the history, preservation, and legacy of our communities!